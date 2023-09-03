Iran Reveals Secret Document That Could Reshape Nuclear Talks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The famous
document called 'September document' between Iran and the opposite
parties (the US, France, England, Russia, China and Germany)
regarding Iran's nuclear program is ready, Iranian Foreign Minister
Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
According to Amir Abdollahian, currently, discussions are being
held with the opposite parties, and an agreement has been reached
to conduct the discussions within the framework of the mentioned
document.
The minister added that last year (2022), negotiations were held
for several months in a row, and the result of the negotiations was
close to reaching an agreement.
"Indeed, we were a few steps away from the agreement: Perhaps,
if there were no protests in the country last fall with foreign
intervention, an agreement on the nuclear program would have been
reached,” he said.
Amir Abdollahian also pointed out that Iran has never blocked
the path of diplomacy. Iran has not taken the Joint Comprehensive
Plan of Action (JCPOA) off the table. Of course, the Iranian side
has not yet achieved the goals envisaged as a result of the
implementation of the JCPOA.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program precipitated the
establishment of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the
United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and
Germany). Theannounced its departure from the agreement in May
2018 and implemented sanctions on Iran in November of the same
year. To sustain the agreements established as part of the JCPOA,
European signatories began in January 2019, and INSTEX, a financial
vehicle for continuing trade with Iran, was formed.
On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it will no longer meet its
duties under the pact to sell more than 300 kilograms of uranium,
citing the failure of other signatories to do so.
On July 7, Iran announced that it would not be fulfilling its
commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and
the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as
stated in the deal.
On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment
to enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and not mix it
with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of
reducing commitments in the JCPOA.
On November 5, 2019, Iran announced that it had taken the fourth
step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear
agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at
the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
On January 5, 2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing
the number of its commitments within the JCPOA.
