Eu Countries Increase Exports Of Mineral Products To Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 4. Turkmenistan brought in mineral products from EU countries with a
total value of 7.64 million euros from January through June this
year, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the
European Union, told Trend .
These figures for the reporting period are 33.1 percent more
than in the first six months of last year (5.11 million euros).
Turkmenistan brought mineral products from EU in June 2023 in
the amount of 517,650 euros, which is 2.8 times, or more than
900,000 euros less than in May 2023 (1.46 million euros).
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries
by 4 percent in the initial five months of this year in contrast to
the period of January through May 2022 (212.49 million euros),
reaching a total of 221.5 million euros.
The trade exchange between Turkmenistan and the EU countries
amounted to 1 billion euros in the previyear, reflecting a 25.9
percent decrease compared to 2021 when it reached 1.35 billion
euros.
