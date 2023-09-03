In First Days Of Invasion, Russians Hit Only 20% Of Air Force Facilities - Gur Chief

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, who spoke in an interview promoting a documentary "Downed Russian Pilots", reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"They actually hit about 20% of the targets they sought. That's what got in the way of their total aerial dominance. And the fact that they failed to destroy most of the air defense systems nullified their dominance in terms of warplane class and numbers, Budanov said.

He said that the Air Force had been warned of the attack and redeployed assets. Therefore, the result did not correspond to the tasks set before Russia's Aerospace Forces.