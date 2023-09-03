Education Ministry: 80% Of Ukrainian Schools Provided With Bomb Shelters

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Education and Science Deputy Minister Andrii Vitrenko during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Vitrenko, the Ukrainian government has allocated more than UAH 1.5 billion to create a safe educational environment.

However, there are 12 schools in Ukraine, where it is impossible to set up bomb shelters. Hence, four pilot projects are now underway to build the new-type bomb shelters.

“Such experience can be found all over Ukraine. For example, a similar bomb shelter was built in Borodianka,” Vitrenko said.

In his words, the new-type bomb shelters will be built in educational institutions with no structural, geological or location possibilities.

A reminder that this academic year more than 6,500 schools are expected to run across Ukraine as usual. About 4,000 schools will be conducting classes in mixed mode and 2,500 schools remotely.

