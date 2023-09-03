Utility Workers Restore Road Surface Following Rocket Attack In Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, utility workers restored the road surface following a rocket attack.
The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Municipal Enterprise DRrestored the road surface following yesterday's rocket attack by Russians," the city council said.
Read also: Invaders attack Kramatorsk , hitting multi-story building
As reported, a Russian rocket hit the road surface in Kramatorsk on September 2. Traffic along Kramatorsk Boulevard was restricted.
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
