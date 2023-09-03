Rahma Int'l Launches Medical Center In S. Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Rahma International Society, a Kuwaiti fundraising agency, is launching a medical center which will benefit 30,000 persons in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen, as part of "Kuwait beside You" campaign.
Abyan Governor Abu-Bakr Hussein laid the foundation stone of the project on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Chairman of Al-Twasul for Human Development Saqr Al-Jaadi.
Speaking to reporters during the ceremony, Hussein expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Amir, government and people for their generdonation.
He said the project reflects the close relationship between the peoples of Kuwait and Yemen throughout history.
The projects, funded by Kuwaiti philanthropists, meet the needs of the Yemenis at the current hardships, he noted.
On his part, Al-Jaadi said Twasul is implementing the construction of the medical center which will include nine modern fully-equipped clinics in varimedical specializations.
The project is being built in response to appeals from the local health authorities in Abyan. (end)
