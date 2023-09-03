Ukrainian Pres. Sacks Mod

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he is replacing minister of defense Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov who serves currently as head of the State Property Fund - the main privatization fund.
Announcing the surprise move, Zelenisky said the Ministry of Defense in wartime is in need of a new approach to dealing with the military and the society at large.
He has asked the parliament to endorse his decision to replace the defense minister, the Russian news agency TASS reported.
Zelensky's decision comes one day after the arrest of Ihor Valeriyovych Kolomoyskyi - leading oligarch, under the charge of corruption. (end)
as.gb
MENAFN03092023000071011013ID1107001444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.