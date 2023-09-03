Launching The Sweetest Party For Talented Professionals Celebrating Dining In La

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and has a reputation for creating meaningful experiences
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact and has a reputation for creating meaningful celebrations for adults and kids. Discover new restaurants with like-minded professionals who share your values; and party for GOOD!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency helping LA companies find talented professionals, and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good has a reputation for creating meaningful experiences for adults and kids.
Starting in October 2023, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring intimate dinners for talented professionals who love to dine in LA ; and make a positive impact at work, home, and community.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "I created, 'Celebrating Dining ' to meet like-minded professionals, discover new restaurants, and learn something new."
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
Love to Dine in LA, Recruiting for Good is creating meaningful dining experiences for talented professionals who make a positive impact at work, home, and in the community. To learn more visit
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. The Future is Now!
