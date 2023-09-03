Flynas And Tibah Airports Operation Co. To Launch New Operations Base At Madinah Airport

The agreement was signed by the CEO and Managing Director of flynas, Mr. Bander Almohanna, and the Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of flynas, Mr. Ayed Aljeaid, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tibah Airports Operation Company, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rajhi.

Almohanna pointed out that the new operations center“will provide job opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation in several tracks, including ground crews, air cabin crews, and pilots, in addition to other jobs in the support sectors.”

“It is expected that the domestic and international destinations and routes that will be linked to Madinah Airport will begin operating at the end of the last quarter of the current year 2023, coinciding with taking delivery of new aircraft to further upscale flynas fleet,” he added.

For his part, Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, the Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operation Company, praised the signing of the agreement, as it comes in line with the national strategy for the aviation sector and an affirmation of the distinguished partnership between Tibah Airports Operation Company and flynas and in accordance with the objectives of Tibah Company to contribute to strengthening the capabilities of national carriers to attract additional numbers of pilgrims and visitors and increasing the options of international and domestic destinations linked with Madinah Airport.