Ukraine's Naval Aviation Destroys Russian Boat In Black Sea

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, during the enemy's personnel landing attempt, the naval aviation units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russia's KS-701 Tunets boat,” the report states.

As a result, six Russian invaders were eliminated and two injured.

A reminder that, on September 1, 2023, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 12 Russian occupiers, and destroyed 31 quadcopters and an ammunition depot.