One Killed, Five Injured As Russians Attack Donetsk Region With Artillery

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the investigation data, Russian artillery strikes affected such settlements as Pivnichne, Toretsk and Tykhonivka.

As a result, a detached house was destroyed. A man, 84, was trapped under the rubble and died. His wife, 85, was taken to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, three men, aged 19, 41 and 45, and a woman, 61, received shrapnel injuries and fractures. All of them were inside their houses during the enemy attack.

Criminal proceedings were opened according to Part 1, 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).