One Killed, Five Injured As Russians Attack Donetsk Region With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 3, 2023, Russian troops were shelling the Donetsk region's settlements. One civilian was reported killed and five injured.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the investigation data, Russian artillery strikes affected such settlements as Pivnichne, Toretsk and Tykhonivka.
As a result, a detached house was destroyed. A man, 84, was trapped under the rubble and died. His wife, 85, was taken to hospital with injuries.
Additionally, three men, aged 19, 41 and 45, and a woman, 61, received shrapnel injuries and fractures. All of them were inside their houses during the enemy attack.
Criminal proceedings were opened according to Part 1, 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107001327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.