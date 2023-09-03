Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was injured in a Russian shelling of Kherson.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"One person was injured in the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops," Mrochko wrote. Read also: Invaders shell Kherson region 79 times in past day, civilian killed
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled Kherson twice today.
