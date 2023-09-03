Enemy Attempting To Break Through 'Corridor' In Lyman-Kupiansk Sector, Fierce Battles Ongoing

Captain Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Over the past day, there have been five combat engagements, unsuccessful for the occupier. The enemy is still focusing its main efforts in the Novoyehorivka direction: it wants to break through a kind of corridor there, since the main dominant heights are concentrated near Novoyehorivka. In the future, it will try to get through our defense in order to break through the land corridor and reach the Oskil River. However, thanks to the competent planning of the command and the heroic actions of our servicemen, infantry soldiers, tankers and all other defense forces, they managed to hold back a furionslaught by the enemy," Yevlash said.

According to him, on September 2, 126 invaders, one enemy field ammunition depot, one vehicle, seven UAVs (including six Lancets) were destroyed in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 570 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using rocket and barrel artillery, as well as aircraft - Ka-52, and Su-25 attack aircraft.

Yevlash noted that there are about 110,000 Russian troops in the mentioned sector.

“We record constant movements, they amass reserves. However, the enemy lacks military equipment: their new units, which are approaching, are poorly staffed. Nevertheless, they continue assault actions," the spokesman said.

As reported, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian military personnel from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko destroyed Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system worth $3 million.