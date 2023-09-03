Russian Forces Fire 20 Shells At Nikopol District

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy fired heavy artillery at Nikopol district. In one day - four times. More than 20 shells were fired. Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit," he wrote.

There have been no casualties among local residents.

Following the shelling, two fires broke out. Firefighters of the State Emergency Service put out the fire.

Other consequences are being clarified.

As reported, five multi-story buildings and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged in Russian shelling of Nikopol district.