Russian Forces Fire 20 Shells At Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, September 3, the Russian army struck Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery four times.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy fired heavy artillery at Nikopol district. In one day - four times. More than 20 shells were fired. Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit," he wrote.
There have been no casualties among local residents. Read also: Civilian injured in Russian shelling of Kherson
Following the shelling, two fires broke out. Firefighters of the State Emergency Service put out the fire.
Other consequences are being clarified.
As reported, five multi-story buildings and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged in Russian shelling of Nikopol district.
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107001322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.