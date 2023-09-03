One Killed, Four Injured As Russians Shell Kherson Region

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 18:00, the occupiers fired at residential buildings in Bilozerka. A family came under enemy attack. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old man died on the spot. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and hospitalized. A 37-year-old local resident received facial injuries," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the enemy also struck Korabel microdistrict in Kherson. A 77-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to his forearm.

As reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was injured in Russian shelling in Kherson.