Klymenko Shows How National Guard Aerial Reconnaissance Helps Eliminate Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko showed how three Russian tanks were destroyed with the help of the aerial reconnaissance of the National Guard.
Klymenko published the corresponding video on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The eastern direction. Our aerial scouts from the 27th brigade of the National Guard continue to destroy enemy equipment. The result of accurate work: mithree tanks," Klymenko wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform , the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the advantages of the British Challenger tank in combat conditions.
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107001319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.