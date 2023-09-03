Oic Conducts Joint Fact-Finding Mission On Armenian Vandalism In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 3. At the
invitation of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, a delegation led by the
Chairman of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Muhammad Lawal
Suleiman, together with employees of the Ombudsman's Office, has
conducted a fact-finding mission in Fuzuli, Trend's Karabakh Bureau
reports.
The main purpose of the mission is the on-the-spot investigation
of the facts of the destruction of religiand cultural monuments
and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan, preparing a report on the results and
presenting it to the international community.
The delegation examined residential buildings, civilian
facilities, religious, cultural and historical monuments destroyed
by the Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli during the occupation
period.
Monitoring of the destroyed cemeteries of Garakhanbeyli, the
Merdinli mosque, as well as social and cultural facilities in the
historical center of the city has been carried out.
The guests also visited Fuzuli airport, a new residential area
of the city of Fuzuli, and secondary school No.1 named after Mirza
Ulugbey.
The delegation met with the residents of the city of Fuzuli who
suffered from the Armenian occupation, and were informed about the
war crimes committed against the civilian population during the
first and second Karabakh wars.
MENAFN03092023000187011040ID1107001315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.