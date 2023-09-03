Oic Conducts Joint Fact-Finding Mission On Armenian Vandalism In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (Photo)

The main purpose of the mission is the on-the-spot investigation of the facts of the destruction of religiand cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, preparing a report on the results and presenting it to the international community.

The delegation examined residential buildings, civilian facilities, religious, cultural and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli during the occupation period.

Monitoring of the destroyed cemeteries of Garakhanbeyli, the Merdinli mosque, as well as social and cultural facilities in the historical center of the city has been carried out.

The guests also visited Fuzuli airport, a new residential area of the city of Fuzuli, and secondary school No.1 named after Mirza Ulugbey.

The delegation met with the residents of the city of Fuzuli who suffered from the Armenian occupation, and were informed about the war crimes committed against the civilian population during the first and second Karabakh wars.