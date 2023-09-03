Visit Of Organization Of Islamic Cooperation To Azerbaijan's Aghdam Begins (Photo)

The trip is attended by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Muhammad Lawal Suleiman and employees of the Ombudsman's Office.

During the trip, monitoring of destroyed religisites and cemeteries in the liberated Aghdam and familiarization with the progress of restoration work will continue.

Meanwhile, the delegation that will be on a visit to Azerbaijan until September 6 will conduct a fact-finding mission in Aghdam, Fuzuli districts and the city of Ganja.