Visit Of Organization Of Islamic Cooperation To Azerbaijan's Aghdam Begins (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 3. The visit of
the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human
Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to
Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has begun, Trend's Karabakh Bureau
reports.
The trip is attended by a delegation led by the Chairman of the
Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Muhammad Lawal Suleiman
and employees of the Ombudsman's Office.
During the trip, monitoring of destroyed religisites and
cemeteries in the liberated Aghdam and familiarization with the
progress of restoration work will continue.
Meanwhile, the delegation that will be on a visit to Azerbaijan
until September 6 will conduct a fact-finding mission in Aghdam,
Fuzuli districts and the city of Ganja.
