Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Forces From Installing Fortifications In Khojaly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. On September 3,
at about 18:10 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the
territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are
temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification
facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in
the direction of the Khojaly region, Trend reports.
The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
