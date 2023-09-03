Monday, 04 September 2023 08:40 GMT

Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Forces From Installing Fortifications In Khojaly


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. On September 3, at about 18:10 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region, Trend reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

