Tehran Supports The Resumption Of Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye Format

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on September 3 in Tehran.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister, Iran has a unanimous opinion with Türkiye on the proposal of the Turkish counterpart to restore peace and stability in the Caucaand restart the Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye trilateral format in order to ensure strong cooperation. Joint steps will be taken in this direction, he said.