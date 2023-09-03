Monday, 04 September 2023 08:40 GMT

Tehran Supports The Resumption Of Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye Format


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Tehran supports the resumption of Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye format, Trend reports.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on September 3 in Tehran.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister, Iran has a unanimous opinion with Türkiye on the proposal of the Turkish counterpart to restore peace and stability in the Caucaand restart the Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye trilateral format in order to ensure strong cooperation. Joint steps will be taken in this direction, he said.

