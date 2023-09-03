Tehran Supports The Resumption Of Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye Format

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Tehran supports
the resumption of Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye format, Trend reports.
This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan on September 3 in Tehran.
According to Iranian Foreign Minister, Iran has a unanimous
opinion with Türkiye on the proposal of the Turkish counterpart to
restore peace and stability in the Caucaand restart the
Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye trilateral format in order to ensure strong
cooperation. Joint steps will be taken in this direction, he
said.
