Footage Of Earthquake In Azerbaijan Shared (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Footage of the
moment of the earthquake in Azerbaijan spread, Trend reports.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4).
The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.
The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan,
Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions.
