No Reports Of Damage Or Casualties As Result Of Earthquake In Azerbaijan - Ministry

"As a result of the earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has not yet received any information about any damage or casualties," the statement said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4). The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.

The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan, Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions.