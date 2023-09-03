No Reports Of Damage Or Casualties As Result Of Earthquake In Azerbaijan - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Ministry of
Emergency Situations has not yet received any information about any
damage or casualties as a result of an earthquake of magnitude 5,
registered in Azerbaijan's Kurdamir region, Trend reports, citing
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.
"As a result of the earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency
Situations has not yet received any information about any damage or
casualties," the statement said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4).
The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.
The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan,
Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions.
