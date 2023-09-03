Indonesian Ambassador Field Visit To Sayga Company To Encourage Indonesia-Sudan Economic Cooperation

The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Sunarko together with the Indonesian Embassy Team conducted a field visit to the Sayga Company in the city of Port Sudan. The Sayga company is a subsidiary of the DAL Group engaged in the production of flour mills to meet the needs of Sudan and the markets of neighboring Sudan.

During the visit, the Indonesian Ambassador was welcomed by the Sayga Production Manager, Mr. Yasser Abu Qasim and a number of members of the company's management.

During the meeting, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko conveyed the opportunities and potential for developing cooperation with Indonesian partner companies, especially for flour production and similar industries. The Ambassador also conveyed information about the 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia and invited Sayga's leadership to attend and participate as a buyer at the upcoming 38th TEI exhibition.

Mr. Yassir welcomed the visit and expressed his interest in participating in the 38th TEI Exhibition in Indonesia and following up opportunities for cooperation with Indonesian corporate partners.

At the meeting the Indonesian Ambassador also conveyed the Indonesian Embassy's efforts to protect Indonesian citizens and asked for coordination support with the Sayga company considering that currently there are 6 Indonesian citizens working at the Sayga company.

At the end of his visit, the Indonesian Ambassador had the opportunity to make a field visit to Sayga and see firsthand the company's production process.​