Eight Persons Dies In Algeria's Torrential Rains

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The floods caused by last night's torrential rains claimed eight lives in El-Bayadh and Tlemcen, west Algeria, the General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC) said Sunday.
Seven of the victims aboard two boats were washed away by the raging torrent and the DGPC rescuers managed to recover their bodies.
The eighth victim, who was declared missing, has been found dead later on, according to a press release from the directorate. (end)
