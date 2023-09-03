Italy's Eni Eyes Usd-7.7-Bln Investments In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Italian energy giant Eni plans to invest some USD 7.7 billion in Egypt within the next four years, the company's CEO Claudio Descalzi told Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi during talks on Sunday.
The Italian executive outlined some of the company's latest endeavors in Egypt, emphasizing the "efficacy and quality" of these projects, according to Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.
Hailing Cairo's relations with Rome, the Egyptian president praised the myriad of activities the Italian energy giant is currently undertaking in Egypt. (end)
