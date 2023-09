Asia Cup: India's Bumrah To Miss Nepal Game Tomorrow

Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 9:10 PM

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons, as per sources.

The sources also said that the bowler is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6.

Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.

Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain.

India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy. In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each.

Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.

ALSO READ:

Viral video: Pakistan fan picks Virat over Babar, heartbroken after Kohli's poor show at Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Rohit had no answer to Shaheen's brilliance, says Shoaib Akhtar

'Politics over sport': Sethi slams ACC after rain-hit India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash