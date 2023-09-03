Arsenal Leave It Late To Sink Man United

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 10:00 PM
Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jeearned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jethen scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.
United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.
MarRashford gave United the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, lashing home a shot after a counter-attack, but their joy did not last long though as Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal's equaliser less than a minute later.
Arsenal were awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Kai Havertz went down in the area but referee Anthony Taylor change his mind after checking a monitor.
Mikel Arteta's side have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice.
