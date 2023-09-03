50 Seminars At Sustainability Platform Of Adihex 2023

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The sustainability platform at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2023 is the ideal venue for official authorities, local and international companies, social institutions and community groups to meet with researchers, experts and students, to exchange knowledge, cooperate and form important partnerships to achieve sustainability goals.

The exhibition, being held from the 2nd to the 8th of September, is organising about 50 seminars, workshops and events that contribute to promoting its message and slogan "sustainability and heritage in a renewed spirit", developing products and sales, environmental sustainability and business related to the 11 sectors of the exhibition.

Participants at these events include the Emirates Falconers Club, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the Mohammed bin Zayed School for Falconry and Desert Physiognomy, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, the Dhabian Equestrian Club, the Sports Academy, the World Federation for Falconry and the Preservation of Wild Birds, and the European Foundation of Falconry and Nature Conservation, Animal House Hospital, German Standard Group, in addition to local and international companies, legal experts and consultants in the environment and heritage.

Seminars in the field of environment foon the following topics: the impact of climate change on water and land resources in Abu Dhabi, the recycling revolution: benefiting from developments, the UAE's efforts to protect and sustain wildlife, new discoveries of insect species in Abu Dhabi, and the reproduction of large mammals in Chad.

In the field of heritage and falconry, several seminars will be organised: the importance and ways for preserving the heritage and traditions of the UAE, the approach and objectives of the Mohammed bin Zayed School of Falconry and Desert Physiognomy, the importance of falconry in the history and culture of the UAE, the latest options for diluting falcon embryos, how to make a British glove designed for holding falcons, falcons and homing pigeons in the Middle East, how to establish appropriate communication in the field of promoting sustainable hunting, building a resilient falconry community for the future, diseases of falcons and homing pigeons, in addition to the conference "Sustainability of Falconry... Facing the Challenges of the 21st Century".

As for the marine fishing sector, the titles of the sustainability platform seminars are 'Sustainable Fishing in the and How it Can Benefit the Environment', 'The Importance of Pearl Diving in the History of the UAE', and 'The VariTools Used in Fishing'.

Equestrianism has a large share of the exhibition's seminars on the sustainability platform, which are: the role of horses and their importance in the history of the UAE, the services provided by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, the authenticity of Arabian horsemanship in history, horses in the desert and the wild, the efforts of Arab scientists to track horse breeds over 14 centuries, training, equipping and evaluating horses, guiding and taming horses. This would be through developing their personal capabilities and using them to strengthen the bond between man and horse, development and sustainability in the equestrian sector, reviving equestrian passion, traditional and modern horse riding patterns, mare preparation for breeding and production, sustainable sawdust horse cleats, animal embryo freezing test – avoiding wrong storage, horse embryos: small mistakes can cause big problems, training, equipping and evaluation of horses, Achilles Tech - an Endangered Horse Breed.