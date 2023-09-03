Ooredoo Cup 2023-2024 Season Schedule Announced

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League announced today the schedule of 2023-2024 season Ooredoo Cup. The tournament will start on September 9, 2023.

According to the schedule, the first round matches will begin on September 9, with Al-Arabi facing Muaither at Grand Hamad Stadium, Al-Wakrah meeting Umm Salal at Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, and Qatar playing against Al-Ahli at Saud bin Abdul Rahman Stadium.

The matches of this round will continue on September 10, with Al-Duhail playing against Al Shamal at Grand Hamad Stadium, A- Sadd taking on Al-Rayyan at Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, and Al-Gharafa facing Al-Markhiya at Saud bin Abdul Rahman Stadium.

The tournament draw had divided the participating clubs into two groups based on their ranking in the league championship last season.

The first group included teams are Al-Arabi, Al-Wakrah, Qatar, Al-Ahli, Umm Salal and Muaither, while the second group include Al-Duhail, Al-Sadd, Al-Gharafa, Al-Markhiya, Al-Rayyan and Al-Shamal.