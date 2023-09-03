Sorouh Starts New Phase Of Entrada Project In New Capital

Entrada is a residential project that spans over 72 feddan and has a total investment of EGP 10bn. It is located in the R7 area of the NAC, which is one of the most promising and attractive areas for real estate development.



Walaa Alami, the chairperson of Sorouh Developments, said that the company is delivering the first phase of Entrada, which is also being built by DETAC Contracting. He added that DETAC has completed the construction of Citadel, a commercial and administrative project in the NAC's financial and business district, with an investment of more than EGP 1bn.

Mohamed Rabie, the managing director of Sorouh Developments, said that the company is preparing to launch new projects in different locations, and is finalizing the design work for some of them. He said that the company aims to offer innovative and distinctive projects that meet the needs and aspirations of its customers.

Sorouh Developments is one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt, with a portfolio that includes Entrada, Citadel Mall, and Entrada Avenue.