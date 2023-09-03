Egypt's Health Minister Reviews Final Preparations For Population, Health And Development Conference

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the ministry, directors of health affairs directorates in all governorates, companies and parties participating in the organization of the conference.

Abdel Ghaffar announced that the number of people who registered on the website to attend the conference had reached 8,000.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the minister followed the final preparations of all conference organizing committees, as he reviewed detailed presentations on the preparations of the executive committee for the conference and the 8 subcommittees.

The subcommittees included the committees for foreign relations and international organizations, exhibition, finance and administration, medical insurance, media and community outreach, internal relations, sponsorships and marketing, public relations, and ceremonies and events.

The spokesperson said that the meeting discussed the preparations for launching the National Population Strategy and the General Health Strategy in Egypt during the conference activities, stressing the ability of the Ministry of Health to take actual steps to implement the two strategies on the ground.

He added that the minister discussed the conference's agenda and the scientific programs, dialogues and sessions it includes, as the conference includes 65 dialogue sessions in which 270 Egyptian and foreign speakers participate.

The minister also followed up on the availability of all logistics to begin receiving delegations coming from abroad, as a number of ministers, ambassadors, decision-makers, international organizations, and civil society organizations will participate in the conference.