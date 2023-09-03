Minister Of Public Health Meets Director General Of Gulf Health Council

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met, via video conferencing technology on Sunday, with the Director General of the Gulf Health Council HE Sulaiman Al Dakhil.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Gulf Health Council, in addition to the Council's most prominent works and its future projects.

