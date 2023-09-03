Ministry Launches Wildlife Forums 2023-2024

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) launched the Wildlife Forums 2023-2024 which will highlight marine animals and plants in Qatar.

In a press conference, the committee organizing the forums outlined that the first forum will be organized on Thursday under the theme of wild hunting, a hobby and sustainable protection for environment which will be held concurrently with Katara S'hail Exhibition's activities.

The forum will highlight the Hares as one of the living species in the Qatari habitat under the theme: 'Hares, our sustainable heritage that should be protected'.

The environmental expert and engineering consultant at the MoECC, manager of the animal wildlife forum Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari, said the organization of the event, along with the selection of Hares as a slogan of this year forum primarily aims to protect and conserve this species in quest of achieving the Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE), notably its second theme titled 'Biodiversity'.

The press conference featured keynote speakers, namely Environmental Expert at the Minister's office Dr. Mohamed bin Saif Al Kuwari, Wildlife Development Department director Mohamed Ahmed Al Khanji and director of public relations and communications department at the MoECC Mohammed Al Dahi.

The conference shed light on the cruciality of the forum which will commence with the convergence of a contingent of experts and consultants in the field of hunting and falcons. They outlined that Hares exists in a variety of wild places of Qatar, especially coastal areas and sand dunes and is an endemic animal with a few numbers.

In addition, some studies indicated that Hares is one of the endangered animals due to poaching and high temperature manifestations and lack of vegetation cover and water in deserts.

The speakers pointed out that the forum will highlight the international conventions and agreements pertinent to hunting activities, along with the ministerial rules and decisions regularizing the hunting activities, in addition to the unwavering efforts undertaken by the MoECC and other relevant entities to conserve wildlife.

In this regard the speakers underlined that the preservation of wildlife in Qatar is a joint responsibility of all whether individuals or public entities to safeguard those species and their habitats, because they constitute a critical part of the Qatari heritage.

They indicated that the MoECC would like to propagate the culture of environmental sustainability among the individuals in the community to protect the local environment, as the event will feature an array of crucial panel discussions with the engagement of public entities and civil society organizations to come out with major recommendations and active visions in this respect.