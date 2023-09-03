Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Us Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the developments of situation in Afghanistan.
MENAFN03092023000063011010ID1107001132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.