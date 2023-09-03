Police Intervene After Clashes Between 200 People Near Zurich

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the city of Opfikon, just south of Zurich, the cantonal police undertook a large-scale operation on Saturday evening after a violent confrontation between two groups of Eritreans broke out.
The police succeeded in separating the two groups and breaking up the gathering. Originally, the meeting was to have taken place in canton St Gallen, police spokesperson Ralph Hirt told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Some of the participants drove from there to Opfikon.Large-scale police operation
Police officers in protective gear were deployed to Glattpark in Opfikon, according to reporters from Swiss public television SRF. Up to 30 police patrol cars and ambulances had arrived since the alarm was raised, other media reported. A Rega rescue helicopter and a police helicopter were also deployed. More
More Eritreans stuck in Switzerland lose faith in a better future
This content was published on Mar 13, 2019 Mar 13, 2019
Thousands of failed asylum seekers cannot be sent back and refuse to return home voluntarily. Young Eritreans share their stories. Videos on the inteshow how police officers sometimes used pepper spray. Later, numerdemonstrators were encircled, apparently to shield them from another group. According to the tabloid Blick, the situation calmed down around 8:30 pm and the crowd dispersed. Twelve people were injured and taken to hospital.
MENAFN03092023000210011054ID1107001071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.