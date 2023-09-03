Swiss Health Insurance For Expats? No Need, Says Government



Anyone who leaves Switzerland must leave the Swiss health insurance system. This creates difficulties for emigrants who settle outside the European Union, especially if they are elderly or already ill. For these people it is hard to find an insurer at all.

In future, however, the Swiss Abroad should be able to obtain Swiss health insurance if they want it. This is the aim of a postulateExternal link pending in parliament.