Protesters In Jura Again Denounce Geothermal Project

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Opposition to the deep geothermal energy project at Haute-Sorne, just west of Delémont in canton Jura, continues unabated. Demonstrators had answered a call to protest by the association Citoyens responsables Jura (Association of Responsible Jurassic Citizens, CRJ). They loudly demanded that the project, which they believe poses a danger to the population and the environment, be abandoned.
"Democracy scorned", the crowd chanted. More
More Can deep geothermal projects help secure Swiss energy independence?
This content was published on Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022
The climate crisis and the war in Ukraine have underlined the need to develop renewable energy sources like geothermal.
"We want to show the government that there are more and more people against this project and that they must be heard," CRJ president Jack Aubry told news agency Keystone-SDA. The speakers vehemently denounced the government's attitude before the crowd broke into the Rauracienne, the anthem of canton Jura.The aim of the project is to extract heat from underground to provide renewable energy that is available all year round. This energy could be produced by 2028-2029, and provide electricity for some 6,000 households.
MENAFN03092023000210011054ID1107001069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.