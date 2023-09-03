Asbestos Removal Work Still Progressing Slowly In Switzerland

Asbestos is still widespread, particularly in unsuspected materials such as tile adhesives, Peter Kunzendorf, asbestos expert at the GSAS, a company based in Dübendorf, Zurich, that specialises in the study and analysis of pollutants, told Keystone-SDA. This is despite the fact that many remediation projects have already been completed.

+Italian court convicts Swiss billionaire in asbestos deaths

According to the Swiss occupational health insurer, Suva, all buildings constructed before 1990 are likely to contain asbestos. Up to 2020, Suva recorded 2,700 deaths from illnesses resulting from exposure to this material in the workplace.

+Read more: Unions urge probe on asbestos-linked deaths

Since it can take up to 40 years from exposure to asbestos for the first symptoms to appear, the country's leading accident insurer expects a further 3,300 cases by 2040.