Paktika's Nika District Residents Demand Well-Equipped Hospital

Haji Khadi Khan, a resident and tribal elder of Janatkhel village in the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News no surgery or other important health services were available in the entire district.

He urged the government to provide health services to the district population.

Habib, another resident, said due to the lack of a well-equipped health center in the district, they had to take their patients to the provincial capital or other areas.

“We take our patients to Urgon district or Khost province, but the road is in a dilapidated condition, our patients suffer al lot and some die on the way to the hospital,” he added.

On the other hand, Public Health Department officials acknowledged the complaints of Nika district residents but assured of addressing them.

Abdullah Jan Haqmal, Paktika public health director, told Pajhwok that currently two BHC health centres were active in the district.

He said a new Community Health Center (CHC) hospital was being constructed in the district and its 25 percent works had been completed.

According to Haqmal, Nika is a populated district, so it is necessary to upgrade BHCs to CHCs.

He added the CHC hospital would have a surgeon doctor, ambulance services, MD doctor and female doctor. According to him, the new hospital will resolve problems of the people.

sa/ma

Hits: 11