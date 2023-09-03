8 Stolen Cars Recovered, Handed Over To Owners In Khost

The cars had been stolen during the past two years in Khost and they were found during the registration process of vehicles.

Maulvi Mohammad Saber Sabri, Khost police chief, told Pajhwok on Sunday that four persons had been arrested in connection with the stolen cars and others being chased.

He said the cars had been stolen at gun-point from common people in different areas of Khost and today they were handed over to their owners.

He said efforts were underway to recover many other cars armed robbers had snatched from common people.

Mohammad Daud, a resident of Musakhel district, was handed over his car stolen one year ago.

Talking to Pajhwok, he expressed his happiness that he received his lost car back.

Muhammad Raqib Khan, a resident of Ismailkhil Mandozai district, also received his stolen car.

He said the vehicles' registration process had been useful in recovering stolen cars.

Previously stolen cars have been recovered and handed over to their owners through the process of registration.

