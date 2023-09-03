Israeli Tycoon Steinmetz Arrested In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli tycoon Beny Steinmetz has been arrested in Cyprus, according to the Times of Israel .
An article posted on the news site on Sunday says the businessman is wanted in Romania where he and political adviser Tal Silberstein were both sentenced in absentia to five years in jail for“the creation of an organized criminal group” in a property-related case that dates back to 2006-2008.
The case reportedly cost the Romanian government $145 million.
Steinmetz was born in 1956 in Netanya, Israel and is the fourth child of Rubin Steinmetz, a pioneer of the diamond trade.
The arrest of Steinmetz in Cypcoincides with the arrival of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is in Nicosia on a two day visit.
