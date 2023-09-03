Over 100 Injured In Clashes Between Eritrean Protesters, Israeli Police In Tel Aviv

The clashes initially broke out in the morning between supporters of the Eritrean government and opponents who gathered near a club to protest at an event that was set to host by the Eritrean embassy.

The violence quickly escalated, with some protesters turning against Israeli police forces who came to intervene.

Footage on social media showed the incident took place near the club, where the venue's windows were smashed, and police cars and stores vandalized.

“Large police force ... are continuing to operate in the Tel Aviv area in order to stop the violence and the disturbance,” the police said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israeli media said live fire and stun grenades were used in an attempt to stop the violence.

Peace is being restored to the streets after the police arrested 39 people, it said, adding almost 30 police officers were injured in the violence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving regular updates on the situation and instructed the national security minister and the police commissioner“to act to restore public order,” noted a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. ■

