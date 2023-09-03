1957: Rail Crash Kills 160 In Jamaica

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) 1957: At least 160 trippers are feared killed and 400 injured in a rail crash late last night in the Manchester district of Jamaica.
Reports reaching Kingston said the derailment was caused when the engine ran into Kendal station at Manchester, about 75 miles from Kingston.
It was the worst accident in the Island's history. A relief train with doctors and nurses has been sent to the area, and the authorities have appealed for blood donors.
The train had left Kingston before dawn yesterday crammed in all of its coaches. Relatives and friends of passengers gathered at Kingston awaiting the arrival of the relief train carrying the injured today. Author
