Qmc Chairman Meets Kuwaiti Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Sunday with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar Khaled Badr Al Mutairi.
During the meeting, they discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them.
