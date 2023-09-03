Environmental Awareness The Focus Of Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The upcoming Expo 2023 Doha will foon environmental awareness with a stress on the key three areas - Affiliation besides education, FoodPrint and permaculture gardening. Expo 2023 Doha, being held from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024, is expected to have participation from 80 countries and the arrival of three million visitors to Doha.
Expo 2023 Doha official website explains 'raising global awareness to promote a long-term change in attitudes and behavior toward our shared environment' as one of the main objectives of the event. Environmental awareness highlights that the physical environment is fragile and indispensable, and it is in our capacity to fix the problems that threaten it by starting with the most immediate issues.
By affiliation besides education, it means that education is not sufficient in itself to convince people to change their habits. Affiliation is a strength that will allow the society to join with others to create something more adaptive and more creative. Thus, organisers propose to replace education with affiliation through the process of the proposed exhibition.
FoodPrint means the most immediate problem being faced by the society on a daily basis is the secure access to healthy food and food policies. The acuteness of this issue will sharply fothe public's attention. The expo aims to emphasise the reduction of food waste, the encouragement of healthy eating, support for sustainable agriculture, and a“start your own garden” programme.
Permaculture gardening is based on the concept of designing one's own garden around the local environment with the concept of using the perfect plants for the climate, and utilising only what works best for the local environment. Expo 2023 Doha focuses on perma gardening while showcasing the trends.
“In urban or peripheral areas, community gardens offer an opportunity for the public to re-establish their connection with nature while contributing to erosion control, recycling, and sustainability. Moreover, perma can be applied in urban as well as rural areas,” the website says.
Entry to Expo 2023 Doha is free for all visitors, according to information available on Qatar Tourism application Visit Qatar. It was also announced recently that the Hayya Card option will be in place for the visitors to the six-month expo.
The Hayya Card was launched during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a Fan ID that allowed ticket-holders' entry into Qatar and the stadiums while giving them free access to metro and services.
The Ministry of Interior had extended the validity of the Hayya Card, allowing the card holders from outside the country to enter Qatar until January 24, 2024.
MENAFN03092023000067011011ID1107001035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.