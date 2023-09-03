Muirfield Mechanical Offers Mass Save® Rebates And Energy-Saving Tips For Hvac Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Muirfield Mechanical Services shares tips for Massachusetts residents to save energy and money with new HVAC systems installation. We believe that everyone has a part to play in fighting climate change, and installing energy-efficient HVAC systems is a significant step in the right direction.” - Ron Mallard, Owner of Muirfield MechanicalAYER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Muirfield Mechanical Services, a leading provider of HVAC services, today shared valuable tips for Massachusetts residents to save energy and money with new HVAC systems installation in Ayer, MA . Leveraging the Mass Save® 2023 Residential Rebates, Muirfield Mechanical aims to promote energy efficiency while ensuring optimal home comfort.
Homeowners and renters, with their landlord's help, can significantly reduce energy costs with energy-efficient HVAC systems . Through the Mass Save® program, property owners, for a limited time, can qualify for up to $10,000 in rebates. Additionally, Muirfield Mechanical offers customers up to $50K financing with ZERO percent interest. This no-interest financing further emphasizes their commitment to affordable HVAC solutions.
Here are a few tips on how a new HVAC system can save money and energy.
1. Enhanced Efficiency
Newer furnaces and air conditioning systems are made to use less energy while still providing the same, if not better, level of comfort. This improved energy efficiency translates directly into lower energy bills.
2. Advanced Features
These modern HVAC systems come with newer features, such as a programmable thermostat. These thermostats allow people to set numertemperatures throughout the day based on their daily schedule. This avoids unnecessary heating or cooling when people are not at home, which cuts back on the energy used to heat or cool the house. For example, people can set the temperature lower when they are home, higher while they are away, and while they are sleeping.
3. Better Air Quality
The new systems are better at filtering the air, removing pollutants, and maintaining optimal humidity levels. This means better air quality, which is beneficial for your health. But the optimal humidity levels make the heating and cooling more efficient, which saves energy.
4. Longer Lifespan
New HVAC systems are generally more durable and reliable. The improved durability and reliability reduce the need for frequent repairs or replacements. And most of you know just how quickly repair costs add up. A new system can last many years, offering a return on your investment if properly maintained.
5. Rebates and Financing
With the Mass Save® program, for a limited time, property owners can qualify for rebates up to $10,000. Muirfield Mechanical also offers financing up to $50K with zero percent interest, ensuring the affordability of this energy-efficient HVAC systems installation in Ayer, MA.
The team at Muirfield Mechanical prides itself on guiding customers through the rebate process and providing free quotes for installation costs. They aim to ensure customers benefit from maximum savings and enhanced home comfort with their new HVAC systems.
In its continued efforts to combat climate change, Muirfield Mechanical is proud to introduce the Mitsubishi Electric Zoned Comfort Solution. This system allows customizable room temperatures, enhancing comfort and reducing energy consumption. This efficient heating and cooling system also qualifies for up to $10,000 in Mass Save® rebates for a limited time.
To further incentivize upgrades, NSTAR and National Grid are offering rebates to residential customers replacing functioning boilers installed before May 1, 1983.
"We believe that everyone has a part to play in fighting climate change, and installing energy-efficient HVAC systems is a significant step in the right direction," said Ron Mallard, Owner of Muirfield Mechanical.
Contact Muirfield Mechanical Services today to learn more about these limited-time offers and schedule a free quote for new HVAC systems installation in Ayer, MA. Let's make a difference in the fight against climate change and save money with the Mass Save® rebates.
About Muirfield Mechanical
Muirfield Mechanical is an HVAC company providing residential and commercial customers with heating, air conditioning, furnace, boiler installations, and service and maintenance for these systems. From renovations to new construction, from a single-family residence to high-tech labs, our licensed technical staff, and expert, factory-trained technicians are dedicated to working with you to implement a climate control solution that meets your needs.
Founded in 1963, Muirfield Mechanical Services has been serving the cities and towns in about a 50-mile radfrom its home office in Ayer. This includes Westford, Sudbury, Marlborough, Hudson, Stow, Groton, Concord, Littleton, Bolton, Acton, Arlington, Lexington, Belmont, Cambridge, Newton, and the surrounding communities, including the Greater Boston area. Get a free quote by callingat 978-263-7130 or filling out our simple online contact form at any time.
