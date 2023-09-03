Closure On I 89 Sb

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I 89 SB is closed in the area of MM 10 due to a motor vehicle fire. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz Emergency Communications Specialist I Vermont State Police – Troop B 1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690 FAX
