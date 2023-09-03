Monday, 04 September 2023 08:27 GMT

I 89 Down To One Lane


9/3/2023 1:31:01 PM

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB is down to one lane in the area of MM 10 due to a motor vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX

