Wga Beach, Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGA BEACH - The Town of Wga Beach would like to inform the public that an unctioned car rally was successfully dispersed last night. Thanks to a highlyordinated effort, approximately 500 vehicles thatanized to take part in an illegal and unctioned car rally were proactively dispersed.

A small group of vehicles were able to enter the Town of Wga Beach and any illegal activity wasfety and quickly addressed.

Last night, at the direction of the Municipal Emergency Operations Centre Director, Klondike Road was closed temporarily to prevent a larger group of vehicles from entering town. The road has since reopened.

“Theordinated efforts of the municipality and OPP prevented a large number of car rally participants from entering ourmunity,”id Fire Chief and Municipal Emergency Operations Centre Director Craig Williams.“The Emergency Operations Centre will remain open and the municipality willntinue to implement its plan today to ensure publicfety. We appreciate thentinued support of the OPP, municipal staff and themunity.”

The Mayor, on behalf of the Town anduncil is also thanking local residents, inesses and visitors for theirntinuedoperation.

“Any time the Town of Wga Beach and our law enforcement partners be aware of illegal activity that may be heading our way, Wga Beach residents, inesses and visitors can be assured we have a plan to keep our residents, visitors and first responders asfe as possible,”id Mayor Brian Smith.“Last night, that plan worked thanks to incredible teamwork andordination between our municipal law enforcement officers, fire department, Sieunty Paramedics, OPP and Ontario Parks wardens – and to the incredibleoperation, patience and understanding of our residents and visitors on one of the iest long weekends of the summer.”

“A highlyordinated, Strict but Fair approach is what weed last night. It is what we willntinue toe this weekend, and it's the approach we willntinue to improve upon when dealing with these types of situations going forward,” added Smith.

The Town, Wga Beach fire department, municipal law enforcement officers, Sieunty Paramedics, Ontario Parks Wardens and OPP willntinue tollaborate and work together to ensure this weekend, and the last days of summer in Wga Beach,ntinues to befe and fun for everyone.

Road closures, traffic diversions and traffic calming measures will remain in effect for the remainder of the long weekend and the Town is thanking residents and visitors for theirntinued patience andoperation. ntinue to follow the Town on Twitter and Facebook for important notices and updates.

