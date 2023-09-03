Dencia's Hit Single Make A Be Skyrockets To An Astonishing #1 On Itunes Usa World Music Charts

Dencia Promoting new Single Make A Be

Dencia in Pink hair

Dencia standing on her Rolls Royce Car wearing Louis Vuitton outfit next to a Hermes Birkin Hac 50

Pop singer Dencia in full Louis Vuitton swimsuit and Gucci glasses promoting her new record

Dencia

Dencia's Hit Single "Make a Be" Skyrockets to an Astonishing #1 on iTunes World Music Charts!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dencia, the sensational artist and entrepreneur, has taken the music world by storm with her latest single "Make a Be," which has made an incredible debut at #4 on the iTunes World Music Charts!

"Make a Be" showcases Dencia's exceptional talent and unique musical style, captivating listeners with its infectibeats and powerful lyrics. The track's remarkable success on the iTunes World Music Charts is a testament to Dencia's immense popularity and the overwhelming support of her dedicated fanbase.

As an artist who consistently pushes boundaries and defies expectations, Dencia has solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her ability to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide has earned her a well-deserved spot among the top-ranking artists on iTunes.

With "Make a Be" climbing the charts at such a rapid pace, it is evident that Dencia's star power continues to shine brighter than ever. Her unique blend of musical styles, combined with her captivating stage presence, sets her apart as a true trailblazer in the world of music.

Dencia's remarkable achievement with "Make a Be" is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting musical journey. As she continues to create and release groundbreaking music, her impact on the industry is sure to grow even stronger, captivating audiences around the globe.

Miller R

Nankoung Inc

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Dencia make a be